Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $385.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $336.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $317.64 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

