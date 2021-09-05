Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on the stock.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Nemetschek stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $98.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

