NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,840 shares.The stock last traded at $90.90 and had previously closed at $89.75.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

