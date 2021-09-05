NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Critical Review

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Abiomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 8.31 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Abiomed $847.52 million 19.96 $225.52 million $4.94 75.44

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and Abiomed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25

Abiomed has a consensus target price of $363.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Abiomed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50% Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55%

Summary

Abiomed beats NeuroMetrix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

