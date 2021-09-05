New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

