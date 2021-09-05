New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $2,400,300.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00.

Shares of NEWR opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

