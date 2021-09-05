New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511,166 shares during the period. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NRZ remained flat at $$10.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

