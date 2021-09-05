New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 15,510 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

