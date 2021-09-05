New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,230 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

