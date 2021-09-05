New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $3,663,094. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

