New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 15,014 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 40,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.4% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

