New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,699 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

