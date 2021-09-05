New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of IES worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IES by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 12.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IES by 30.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,153 shares of company stock valued at $670,891. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $993.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.