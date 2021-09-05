NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,553.68 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 13.92 $59.00 million $4.71 489.27

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Booking 1 10 12 0 2.48

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,507.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Booking 5.77% 3.32% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

