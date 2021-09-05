Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 5,357 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 414.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $307.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

