Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.43. 1,150,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,863. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.31 and a 200 day moving average of $288.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

