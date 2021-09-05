Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.44 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. 2,008,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

