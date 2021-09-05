Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes $368,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.