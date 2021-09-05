Nicole Kelsey Sells 3,483 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amyris stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

