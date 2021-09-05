Nicole Kelsey Sells 3,483 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amyris stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
