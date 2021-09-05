Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 78,748 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $111,255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 226.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 2,366,532 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

