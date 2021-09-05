Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

