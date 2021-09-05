Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.