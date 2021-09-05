Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,114. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $137.80 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.