Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,589.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,457.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

