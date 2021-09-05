Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

