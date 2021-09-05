Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.46 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

