Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.