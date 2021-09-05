Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

