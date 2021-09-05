Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,882 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

