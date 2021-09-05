Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 43,161 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 376,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

LIT stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

