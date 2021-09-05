Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.72 ($26.72).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.80 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average is €17.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

