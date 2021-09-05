Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP James R. Downing Sells 1,862 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

