nOS Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

