Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 1,743,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,282. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

