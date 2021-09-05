Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

