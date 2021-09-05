NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.