NTV Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

