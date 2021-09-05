NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 12,815 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 35,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

