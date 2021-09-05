NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

