Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.29. 3,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $739,633. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.