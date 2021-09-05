Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 5.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 3,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 128,742.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.