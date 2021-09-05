Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

