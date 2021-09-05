Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NXP opened at $17.09 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.