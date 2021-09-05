NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

