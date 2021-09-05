Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $20,657,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

OXY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.