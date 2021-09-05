Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $20,657,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OXY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.