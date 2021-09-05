ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $9,836.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,717.30 or 0.99949184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00050518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008514 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

