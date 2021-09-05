Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.93.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

ODFL stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.15. The company had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average of $254.16. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

