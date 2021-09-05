Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Trimmed by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.15. 456,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,331. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.