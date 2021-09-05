Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,910.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 256,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

