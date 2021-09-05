OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $19.48 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $783.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 36,961 shares worth $932,616. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.